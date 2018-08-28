Breaking News
Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium to deal with ‘medical emergency’ in Portman Road
PUBLISHED: 14:06 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 14 January 2019
Archant
The air ambulance has landed close to Ipswich Town’s Portman Road stadium in response to an emergency incident.
The incident happened at around 1pm in Portman Road. Picture: ARCHANT
The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Alderman Road recreation ground.
Police and paramedics are understood to be dealing with a serious incident in the Portman Road area.
The air ambulance landed near Portman Road around 1.45pm after being called by the ambulance service around 1.20pm.
A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “We were called just after 1.10pm today, following reports of a medical emergency in the vicinity of Portman Road.
The air ambulance landed in the park opposite Ipswich Town FC in Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT
“Emergency services are currently at the scene.”
The East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.
The air ambulance landed at around 1pm close to Portman Road Stadium. Picture: ARCHANT
