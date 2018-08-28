Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking News

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium to deal with ‘medical emergency’ in Portman Road

PUBLISHED: 14:06 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 14 January 2019

An air ambulance landed close to Portman Road stadium. Picture: ARCHANT

An air ambulance landed close to Portman Road stadium. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

The air ambulance has landed close to Ipswich Town’s Portman Road stadium in response to an emergency incident.

The incident happened at around 1pm in Portman Road. Picture: ARCHANTThe incident happened at around 1pm in Portman Road. Picture: ARCHANT

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Alderman Road recreation ground.

Police and paramedics are understood to be dealing with a serious incident in the Portman Road area.

The air ambulance landed near Portman Road around 1.45pm after being called by the ambulance service around 1.20pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “We were called just after 1.10pm today, following reports of a medical emergency in the vicinity of Portman Road.

The air ambulance landed in the park opposite Ipswich Town FC in Portman Road Picture: ARCHANTThe air ambulance landed in the park opposite Ipswich Town FC in Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT

“Emergency services are currently at the scene.”

The East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

The air ambulance landed at around 1pm close to Portman Road Stadium. Picture: ARCHANTThe air ambulance landed at around 1pm close to Portman Road Stadium. Picture: ARCHANT

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium to deal with ‘medical emergency’ in Portman Road

An air ambulance landed close to Portman Road stadium. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich primary school bans unhealthy snacks – should others follow?

Morland Primary pupils will no longer be allowed unhealthy snacks Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alan Brazil causes stir on social media with comments on Andy Murray’s tearful retirement from tennis

Alan Brazil has caused an uproar on social media for his comments on Andy Murray's tearful retirement annoucement Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man jailed for drunken knife attack on wife

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

No licence, no insurance, no MOT, positive drugs test - driver under arrest

The blue Toyota has been seized by police Picture: NORFOLK & SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium to deal with ‘medical emergency’ in Portman Road

An air ambulance landed close to Portman Road stadium. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich primary school bans unhealthy snacks – should others follow?

Morland Primary pupils will no longer be allowed unhealthy snacks Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Resort set to remember night of terror when floods left 41 dead

Aerial view of the area of Felixstowe affected by the 1953 floods Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Mystery surrounds the collapsed company that houses billionaires’ private jets at Stansted

The Diamond Hangar at Stansted Airport

Position Ipswich as a creative and digital hub, says director

Penny Arbuthnot
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists