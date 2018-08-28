Video

Suffolk’s police and emergency cadets’ 5th annual parade

Standing proud, the young cadets at the Police and Emergency Cadets Annual Parade. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Suffolk’s police and emergency cadets were out in full force at the weekend at its fifth annual parade in Woodbridge.

Joined by the mayor of Ipswich and senior officers from Suffolk Police, the cadets celebrated their achievements at the event at Woodbridge School on Sunday, January 20.

Karen Harris, specials, volunteers and cadets manager at Suffolk police, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the achievements of our cadets at our fifth annual parade.

“We are extremely proud of the Suffolk Cadet Scheme, which has grown from strength-to-strength since the first unit opened in 2011. “We have now grown to eight units in various towns across the county, three of which are joint fire and police units (emergency services).

“We now have over 160 cadets and many units have waiting lists.

Hundreds of proud parents look on at the Police and Emergency Cadets Annual Parade at Woodbridge School. Picture: Neil Didsbury Hundreds of proud parents look on at the Police and Emergency Cadets Annual Parade at Woodbridge School. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“Cadets have the opportunity to learn many aspects of policing and the Joint Emergency Service Cadets also learn about becoming a fire fighter.

“Along with gaining many other development skills, our cadet scheme also offers an educational qualification and the opportunity to attend camps and various outside activities.

“Our cadets have engaged in many community events over the past year including, Suffolk Show, Remembrance Day parades, various local fairs, carnivals and Christmas light switch-ons, along with offering crime prevention advice at various events.”

If you are interested in becoming a cadet, contact cadetsinfo@suffolk.pnn.police.uk”