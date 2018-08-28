Partly Cloudy

Road closed after multi vehicle crash near Ipswich double roundabout

PUBLISHED: 21:41 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 21:43 18 January 2019

Officers are at the scene of a three vehicle collision near a busy Ipswich junction.

Police were called shortly after 8.40pm with reports of a three vehicle crash near the double mini roundabout linking Norwich Road and Chevalier Street (A1214) in Ipswich.

Firefighters were also called to the scene, with a total of two crews sent from Ipswich East and Princes Street.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said there are not believed to be any serious injuries, but the road remains closed.

The incident is ongoing.

