Road closed after multi vehicle crash near Ipswich double roundabout

The crash happened on the double mini roundabout linking Norwich Road and Chevalier Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Officers are at the scene of a three vehicle collision near a busy Ipswich junction.

Police were called shortly after 8.40pm with reports of a three vehicle crash near the double mini roundabout linking Norwich Road and Chevalier Street (A1214) in Ipswich.

Firefighters were also called to the scene, with a total of two crews sent from Ipswich East and Princes Street.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said there are not believed to be any serious injuries, but the road remains closed.

The incident is ongoing.