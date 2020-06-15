Firefighters tackle Rushmere Heath blaze
PUBLISHED: 20:21 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 20:32 15 June 2020
KEVIN HOLMES
Firefighters are battling a large fire at Rushmere Heath on the outskirts of Ipswich.
Two fire crews were called to the heath – opposite Ipswich Hospital – shortly before 7pm Monday, June 15.
Approximately 60m x 60m of grass and shrubland are currently ablaze.
A spokeswoman for the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said no-one has suffered any injuries as a result of the fire.
She added officers from Suffolk Constabulary has also been called to the fire, but could not yet confirm the cause of the blaze.
Crews remain on scene.
