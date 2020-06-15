Firefighters tackle Rushmere Heath blaze

Firefighters have been battling a fire at Rushmere Heath, on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HOLMES KEVIN HOLMES

Firefighters are battling a large fire at Rushmere Heath on the outskirts of Ipswich.

Two fire crews from Ipswich East and Woodbridge were called to the scene Picture: KEVIN HOLMES Two fire crews from Ipswich East and Woodbridge were called to the scene Picture: KEVIN HOLMES

Two fire crews were called to the heath – opposite Ipswich Hospital – shortly before 7pm Monday, June 15.

Approximately 60m x 60m of grass and shrubland are currently ablaze.

A spokeswoman for the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said no-one has suffered any injuries as a result of the fire.

She added officers from Suffolk Constabulary has also been called to the fire, but could not yet confirm the cause of the blaze.

Crews remain on scene.