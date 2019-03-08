BMW collides with telegraph pole and house in Tattingstone

Police and fire crews are at the scene of a crash in Tattingstone near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Tattingstone where a car has struck a telegraph pole and a house.

Officers were called at around 7.50pm today, Monday, August 12, to reports of a crash on the A137, The Heath, involving a black BMW car.

Four fire crews - two from Ipswich East, one from Ipswich Princes Street and one from Felixstowe - were also sent to the scene to help get the driver out of his vehicle.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "The driver has gone into a telegraph pole and then a house.

"The fire service were called to get the gentleman out of the car as he was medically trapped.

"They were able to do so and he went into the care of the ambulance service."

He added that crews left the scene of the collision at around 8.25pm .

