Published: 9:31 AM January 2, 2021

Firefighters tackling a blaze at a flat in Ipswich called in extra resources following reports a person was still trapped inside the building.

The fire broke out in a flat in Burrell Road, close to Ipswich railway station, on Friday night.

Two fire crews were initially called to the scene at 9.32pm.

A third crew was called in after it was thought a person was still inside the building.

As all occupants were accounted for, firefighters went about dealing with the blaze, which was fully extinguished by 10.20pm.

Police were also called to the scene to control traffic outside the flat.