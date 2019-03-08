Police appeal after car leaves scene after hitting cyclist

Police are appealing for witnesses Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car drove off after hitting a cyclist in Felixstowe.

The crash happened at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, November 5 in Garrison Lane.

You may also want to watch:

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, a blue car collided with a cyclist leaving them with minor injuries and did not stop at the scene.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or who may have captured any dash-cam footage around the time of the incident.

Witnesses are asked to call the Felixstowe Safer Neighbourhood on 101 with information or report online through the Suffolk Constabulary website, quoting CAD 418 of November 5.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org