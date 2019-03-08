Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police seek owner of ‘Ember’ the Alsatian after two children are bitten by dog in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 16:45 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 25 March 2019

Police are investigating after two children were bitten by a dog in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are investigating after two children were bitten by a dog in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police want to speak to the owner of a 10-month-old Alsatian after two children were bitten in Ipswich.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, a woman was out with her two children, aged eight and three, at Orwell Country Park between 2.45pm and 2.55pm on Sunday, March 24 when they approached a woman with an Alsatian dog.

The mother asked the owner of the dog if the animal was ok to be stroked and the owner say that it was.

The spokesman said: “When they went to stroke the dog it bit them both and both sustained bruising and grazing.”

It is believed the dog was called Ember.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident are asked to call Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/16678/19 or by emailing ICMH@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Police find car with 15 people packed inside

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Pedestrian dies after collision with car in Ipswich

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

‘One life is too much’: Residents react to fatal crash on busy Ipswich road

Star Lane in Ipswich, close to where the accident happened. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Police find car with 15 people packed inside

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Pedestrian dies after collision with car in Ipswich

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

‘One life is too much’: Residents react to fatal crash on busy Ipswich road

Star Lane in Ipswich, close to where the accident happened. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Scammer posing as Ipswich Star worker tries to swindle garage

A scammer claiming to work for the Ipswich Star has tried to take money from an Ipswich garage. Picture: DAVID CHESKIN/PRESS ASSOCIATION

FE and HE institutions in running to revive fortunes of Easton and Otley College

Easton and Otley College's Otley Campus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk tech entrepreneur accused in court of using ‘fraudulent devices’ to inflate value of firm

Mike Lynch on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Ipswich’s play-offs dreams ended with big defeat at Pioneers

Veron Eze led Ipswich with 20 points at London Greenhouse Pioneers. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists