Police seek owner of ‘Ember’ the Alsatian after two children are bitten by dog in Ipswich

Police are investigating after two children were bitten by a dog in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police want to speak to the owner of a 10-month-old Alsatian after two children were bitten in Ipswich.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, a woman was out with her two children, aged eight and three, at Orwell Country Park between 2.45pm and 2.55pm on Sunday, March 24 when they approached a woman with an Alsatian dog.

The mother asked the owner of the dog if the animal was ok to be stroked and the owner say that it was.

The spokesman said: “When they went to stroke the dog it bit them both and both sustained bruising and grazing.”

It is believed the dog was called Ember.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident are asked to call Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/16678/19 or by emailing ICMH@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org