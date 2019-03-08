Warning as girl, 11 assaulted in Ipswich park

Girl, 11, was touched by woman in Alderman Park, Ipswich, and had her arm pulled. Picture: MATT STOTT Archant

A woman approached a young girl as she played in Alderman Park, Ipswich yesterday afternoon and pulled her arm, police have said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The girl, enjoying her Easter holidays with friends, was approached by a woman at 4.20pm.

The woman, who was speaking a foreign language, pulled the girl's right arm and touched her on the right hip, leaving her shaken but uninjured.

The offender remained in the park with a small child and a small white dog, before walking off in the direction of Handford Road.

Police have confirmed that there was no skin-on-skin contact.

Those who have any information regarding the incident that could lead to the identification of the woman, should email PC Richard Neasham or phone police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/21651/19.

Information can also be supplied on their website.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.