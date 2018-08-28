Sunshine and Showers

Green-fingered thieves steal hedge from front garden

PUBLISHED: 09:22 12 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:45 12 January 2019

The hedge was stolen from a property in Tostock near Bury St Edmunds (stock image) Picture: PETER BASH/CITIZENSIDE.COM

The hedge was stolen from a property in Tostock near Bury St Edmunds (stock image) Picture: PETER BASH/CITIZENSIDE.COM

A large stretch of hedging measuring up to 12m in length has been stolen from a Suffolk garden.

Police are searching for witnesses after the hedge were stolen from the front garden of a home in Tostock, near Bury St Edmunds.

Officers said the plants were taken from a property in Church Road overnight on Thursday, January 10.

The hedging measures between 10m and 12m in length and is approximately 3m tall.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting crime reference 37/2061/19, or use the online crime reporting link.

