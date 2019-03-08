Police hunt 'man in boiler suit' after indecent exposure

A man wearing a boiler suit is wanted in connection to an indecent exposure in Woolverstone which was witnessed by three teenage girls.

The incident took place on Thursday, May 23, at around 1.20pm by a footpath close to Woolverstone Marina.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 55 to 60 years of age with grey hair.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "He was wearing what was described as a boiler suit in either navy or black."

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/29349/19.

Informatiom can also be passed on through the force's website here or by emailing PC Ian Runacres here .

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or report through its online form here.