Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police hunt 'man in boiler suit' after indecent exposure

PUBLISHED: 11:25 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 30 May 2019

Police are appealing for information after an incident of indecent exposure at Woolverstone Marina Picture: BARRY PULLEN

Police are appealing for information after an incident of indecent exposure at Woolverstone Marina Picture: BARRY PULLEN

(c) copyright citizenside.com

A man wearing a boiler suit is wanted in connection to an indecent exposure in Woolverstone which was witnessed by three teenage girls.

The incident took place on Thursday, May 23, at around 1.20pm by a footpath close to Woolverstone Marina.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 55 to 60 years of age with grey hair.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "He was wearing what was described as a boiler suit in either navy or black."

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/29349/19.

Informatiom can also be passed on through the force's website here or by emailing PC Ian Runacres here .

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or report through its online form here.

Most Read

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Exciting news – a gin parlour is opening in Ipswich

Owner and Landlord Ady Smith. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man found slumped over McDonald’s table with drugs

The incident happened at a McDonald's in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Missing Ipswich girl is found

Mya Singleton, from Ipswich, has been found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Most Read

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Exciting news – a gin parlour is opening in Ipswich

Owner and Landlord Ady Smith. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man found slumped over McDonald’s table with drugs

The incident happened at a McDonald's in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Missing Ipswich girl is found

Mya Singleton, from Ipswich, has been found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Home Bargains to open new store in Ipswich

Home Bargains is set open a new store at Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich. Photo: Archant.

Police hunt ‘man in boiler suit’ after indecent exposure

Police are appealing for information after an incident of indecent exposure at Woolverstone Marina Picture: BARRY PULLEN

Suffolk Show 2019: See the newest designs in Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk

Sophia, Joshua and Mason with the baby Elmers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Throwback Thursday: Ipswich during May 1999

One of the bands performing at the May Day festival in 1999 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Convicted murderer who absconded from prison is arrested by police

Stephen Archer, 48, was convicted of murder in 1993 Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists