Man with ‘pair of tights on head’ robs Londis store at knifepoint

PUBLISHED: 18:27 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:30 10 March 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery at a shop in Haverhill. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Police are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery at a shop in Haverhill. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Archant

A man armed with a knife - with a pair of tights over his head - has robbed a Londis convenience store in a Suffolk town.

Police were called at around 5.45pm today, Sunday, March 10, to reports that a man had walked into the store, in Gloucester Road, Haverhill, with a ‘small knife’, making off with a quantity of cash from the till.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the suspect then fled the scene.

He said: “It is early days but an investigation has commenced.

“Thankfully, nobody has been injured in the incident.

“The suspect was a white male, between 20 and 30 years old and had facial hair.

“He was wearing a baseball cap, black tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

“He had a pair of tights over his head when the robbery took place.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

If you know anything that could assist police in their investigation, call 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

