Police appeal for help to trace stolen bike

15 January, 2019 - 15:16
Police are appealing for help in tracing a road bike stolen from Stowmarket Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are appealing for help in tracing a road bike stolen from Stowmarket Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A bike was stolen from a Stowmarket home over the weekend and police and appealing for help to trace it.

The bicycle was taken from a property on Guillemot Close in the town sometime between January 12, at 7am, and January 13, at 9am.

The road bike, which is a BH Gavia, has a front white light and a back red light, and has a small black with a yellow button speedometer on the handlebars.

The saddle of the bike is white, not black and red as pictured.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area at the times stated or has knowledge of the bike’s whereabouts is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town's stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Man jailed for drunken knife attack on wife

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Ipswich primary school bans unhealthy snacks – should others follow?

Morland Primary pupils will no longer be allowed unhealthy snacks Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Do you know what the most stolen item is? Here's a clue - it's not a hedge!

The gap where there should be a hedge in Church Road, Tostock Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

From a size 28 to a healthy size 12 - super slimmer Alison shows off her new figure

Alison Gardiner lost 8.5 stone before becoming a Slimming World consultant. Picture: ALISON GARDINER

Keep an eye out for motorcyclists - especially us older, greyer types

Paul Beamish

Race for Life Ipswich to be open to men for 2019

Ipswich Race for Life returns to Trinity Park on Saturday, June 23. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rough sleepers take part in first aid workshop

First aid course tutor Karen Double from Realise Futures and workshop attendee Brian Bush. Picture: REALISE FUTURES
