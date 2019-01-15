Police appeal for help to trace stolen bike

Police are appealing for help in tracing a road bike stolen from Stowmarket

A bike was stolen from a Stowmarket home over the weekend and police and appealing for help to trace it.

The bicycle was taken from a property on Guillemot Close in the town sometime between January 12, at 7am, and January 13, at 9am.

The road bike, which is a BH Gavia, has a front white light and a back red light, and has a small black with a yellow button speedometer on the handlebars.

The saddle of the bike is white, not black and red as pictured.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area at the times stated or has knowledge of the bike’s whereabouts is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.