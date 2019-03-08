Appeal over missing teenager

Catelyn Steward, aged 16, who has gone missing in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are appealing for help in tracing 16-year-old Catelyn Steward in Ipswich.

Catelyn was last seen at midnight on the night of Friday June 8 by friends.

She is described as white, 5ft 1ins, with brown shoulder-length hair, of skinny build, with a nose piercing and with a tattoo on each wrist of 'Mum' and 'Dad'.

When last seen she was wearing a black jacket with fur hood, black crop top, brown trousers.

Anyone who may have seen her or have information to her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting ref: 150 08/06/2019.