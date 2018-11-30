Heartbreak as couple’s three cats are poisoned and die just days apart

A woman has spoke of her heartbreak after three of her beloved cats were poisoned in Great Blakenham over the course of a week.

Tracey Beckett, 54, of Stowmarket Road, is distraught after her two Portuguese Siamese cats Africa and Piggy and her ginger tabby cat Alfie, all became desperately ill this week and had to be put down by a vet.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said they are investigating their deaths as a suspected poisoning with anti-freeze.

Mrs Beckett said she couldn’t understand why someone would do something so cruel.

She said: “We have had Africa and Piggy for the last 10 or 11 years and all of a sudden this happens.

“I saw them being born.

“It is hard when you lose an animal but having three in such suspicious circumstances is heartbreaking. “My children have left home now but are absolutely devastated,

“Who would do this and why, I just don’t understand it. “It is such a horrible way for them to die.”

Mrs Beckett said she noticed Africa wasn’t interested in her breakfast on Wednesday, November 21.

Checking on her an hour later, she noticed her cat hadn’t moved so Mrs Beckett, with her husband Richard, 68, took her to the vets in Needham Market. Africa’s health quickly deteriorated and she had to be put down.

“She couldn’t lift her head,” said Mrs Beckett, “All she was doing was crying.”

On Sunday morning, November 25, Mrs Beckett noticed that Alfie has been asleep in the shed all morning. When they went to see her they heard her whimpering and too weak to stand. They took him to the vet but there was nothing that could be done for her.

Mrs Beckett and her husband had kept their animals in the house since losing Africa and Alfie but on Wednesday evening Piggy began being sick and fell over.

“I just looked at my husband and said ‘no, not again’.”

Piggy was again rushed to the vets and put on a drip, but had to be put down.

“We were just getting over losing one and then Alfie got ill.

“It is devastating.”

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area should call Hadleigh Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/68649/18.