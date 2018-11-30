Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Heartbreak as couple’s three cats are poisoned and die just days apart

30 November, 2018 - 05:30
Sadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

Sadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

A woman has spoke of her heartbreak after three of her beloved cats were poisoned in Great Blakenham over the course of a week.

The three cats potentially died from suspected poisoning from anti-freeze Picture: TRACEY BECKETTThe three cats potentially died from suspected poisoning from anti-freeze Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

Tracey Beckett, 54, of Stowmarket Road, is distraught after her two Portuguese Siamese cats Africa and Piggy and her ginger tabby cat Alfie, all became desperately ill this week and had to be put down by a vet.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said they are investigating their deaths as a suspected poisoning with anti-freeze.

Mrs Beckett said she couldn’t understand why someone would do something so cruel.

She said: “We have had Africa and Piggy for the last 10 or 11 years and all of a sudden this happens.

Police are appealing for witnesses to incidents of the poison of three cats Picture: TRACEY BECKETTPolice are appealing for witnesses to incidents of the poison of three cats Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

“I saw them being born.

“It is hard when you lose an animal but having three in such suspicious circumstances is heartbreaking. “My children have left home now but are absolutely devastated,

“Who would do this and why, I just don’t understand it. “It is such a horrible way for them to die.”

Mrs Beckett said she noticed Africa wasn’t interested in her breakfast on Wednesday, November 21.

The incidents happened at a property on Stowmarket Road in Grat Blakenham Picture: TRACEY BECKETTThe incidents happened at a property on Stowmarket Road in Grat Blakenham Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

Checking on her an hour later, she noticed her cat hadn’t moved so Mrs Beckett, with her husband Richard, 68, took her to the vets in Needham Market. Africa’s health quickly deteriorated and she had to be put down.

“She couldn’t lift her head,” said Mrs Beckett, “All she was doing was crying.”

On Sunday morning, November 25, Mrs Beckett noticed that Alfie has been asleep in the shed all morning. When they went to see her they heard her whimpering and too weak to stand. They took him to the vet but there was nothing that could be done for her.

Mrs Beckett and her husband had kept their animals in the house since losing Africa and Alfie but on Wednesday evening Piggy began being sick and fell over.

“I just looked at my husband and said ‘no, not again’.”

Piggy was again rushed to the vets and put on a drip, but had to be put down.

“We were just getting over losing one and then Alfie got ill.

“It is devastating.”

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area should call Hadleigh Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/68649/18.

Topic Tags:

Heartbreak as couple’s three cats are poisoned and die just days apart

05:30 Adam Howlett
Sadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

A woman has spoke of her heartbreak after three of her beloved cats were poisoned in Great Blakenham over the course of a week.

Video Village road grid-locked as drivers ignore 16-mile diversion route

Yesterday, 22:15 Megan Aldous
Traffic gets stuck on the single track Rectory Road at Hemingstone

Lorries and cars are blocking roads in villages around Coddenham, and delaying fire engines, as they fail to follow the official diversion that has been put in place while roadworks take place.

Man taken to hospital after two vehicle crash

Yesterday, 21:28 Sophie Barnett
The incident in Ufford left the B1438 blocked and one man has been taken to hospital. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A male driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries after two cars collided in Ufford.

Van drivers urged to be vigilant after a spate of power tools stolen

Yesterday, 21:22 Sophie Barnett
A number of power tools have been stolen in the area. Picture: FOTOEDU

Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of power tools were stolen from vans in Felixstowe, Trimley St Mary and Martlesham.

Video Health secretary vows to ‘get to bottom’ of mental health crisis in own backyard

Yesterday, 19:35 Emily Townsend
Health secretary Matt Hancock Picture: PA WIRE

Radical action is needed to tackle the crisis facing Suffolk’s mental health trust, the health secretary has said.

Orwell Bridge reopens amid A14 and A12 traffic chaos

Yesterday, 14:45 Dominic Moffitt
The eastbound carriageway of the A14 over the Orwell Bridge has now been re-opened Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Orwell Bridge was re-opened in both directions just before 3pm amid huge tailbacks.

Road blocked after two cars collide

Yesterday, 19:32 Sophie Barnett
The incident in Ufford left the B1438 blocked and one man has been taken to hospital. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three fire engines have been called to a two vehicle crash in Ufford this evening along the B1438.

Ipswich doctor owes thousands for four years of unpaid council tax

Yesterday, 19:30 Tom Potter
Dr Salaheddin Elbishari appeared before magistrates after failing to pay his council tax Picture: STOCKBYTE/GETTY IMAGES

An doctor has been ordered to pay off a lump sum of the £5,398.55 he owes in council tax.

Donkey rides, Father Christmas and mulled cider at Jimmy’s Christmas Fayre

Yesterday, 19:30 Sophie Barnett
Meet plenty of furry friends at Jimmy's Christmas Fayre. Picture: stock

People are being invited down to Jimmy’s Farm for some Christmas cheer at their biggest festive fayre yet – featuring more than 80 stalls, donkey rides, and live entertainment in the countdown to Christmas.

Festive spruces adorn St Mary-le-Tower Church as Ipswich’s Christmas Tree Festival

Yesterday, 19:30 Adam Howlett
Reverend Canon Charles Jenking is overjoyed with the Christmas tree festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich’s Christmas Tree festival has opened for its ninth year - with almost 120 festive spruces on display.

Most read

Video Village road grid-locked as drivers ignore 16-mile diversion route

Traffic gets stuck on the single track Rectory Road at Hemingstone

Ipswich doctor owes thousands for four years of unpaid council tax

Dr Salaheddin Elbishari appeared before magistrates after failing to pay his council tax Picture: STOCKBYTE/GETTY IMAGES

Heartbreak as couple’s three cats are poisoned and die just days apart

Sadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

Ed Sheeran attends Portman Road to cheer on Ipswich Town

Ed Sheeran at Portman Road for Ipswich Town's encounter with Bristol City Picture: INSTAGRAM

Orwell Bridge reopens amid A14 and A12 traffic chaos

The eastbound carriageway of the A14 over the Orwell Bridge has now been re-opened Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich man admits making indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide