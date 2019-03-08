Sunshine and Showers

Police appeal after ‘toy gun’ is pointed at members of public in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 17:18 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 13 March 2019

Police are asking for anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are asking for anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage after receiving reports of someone pointing a ‘gun’ at cars in Ipswich last week.

Officers were called by a member of the public at around 3.50pm on Friday March 8, reporting they had seen someone walking along Belstead Road pointing what they believed to be a gun at their vehicle.

Police received further calls at around 4pm reporting similar incidents in College Street and then Grimwade Street 15 minutes later.

Following enquiries, a toy revolver cap gun was located and seized by police in the area around Grimwade Street.

A police spokesman said a number of people were detained and searched in connection to the incident but that no arrests has been made.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity or who has dash-cam footage while driving through the College Street, Key Street, Star Lane or Grimade Street areas between 3.45pm and 4.15pm on Friday, March 8.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference 37/13359/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or make anonymous report through the charity’s online form at www.crimestoppers.co.uk

