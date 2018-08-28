“You are not disabled, you are fake” – Man shouts and swears at woman with guide dog

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

A partially sighted woman received a torrent of verbal abuse at a Suffolk station in what police are treating as a hate crime.

The incident began at around 10pm on the evening of Wednesday, November 7 at Woodbridge station.

The victim was waiting for a train with her guide dog when she was approached by a man who started petting the dog and asking questions about her disability.

Feeling intimidated, the woman moved away with her dog – which was becoming agitated – and asked the suspect to stop talking to her.

The man then became abusive and began shouting and swearing at the woman over a 25 minute period, saying “you are not disabled, you are fake”.

On board the train, another passenger challenged the man’s behaviour, which resulted in a scuffle.

Officers believe the man shown in the above CCTV image has information which could help them investigate.

Anybody who might know who he is should contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 1800082309, or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.