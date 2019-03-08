E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Have you seen missing Ipswich man Ben Woodhouse?

PUBLISHED: 20:58 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:58 31 October 2019

Have you seen missing 27-year-old Ben Woodhouse from Ipswich? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Have you seen missing 27-year-old Ben Woodhouse from Ipswich? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are appealing for help finding a missing 27-year-old man from Ipswich.

Ben Woodhouse was last seen this morning, Thursday, October 31, at 9am in Norwich Road in the town.

He was last seen wearing a black parker jacket with a fur hood and black jeans.

Ben is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build with short brown hair.

A police spokesman said it is unknown where he would go and he does not have access to a vehicle.

Enquiries are on-going and police say they are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen Ben, knows of his whereabouts or seen a man matching the description should contact Ipswich police on 101.

