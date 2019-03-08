Partly Cloudy

Have you seen missing 20-year-old Thomas Fisher?

PUBLISHED: 12:13 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:13 30 May 2019

Police are searching for missing 20-year-old Thomas Fisher who was last seen in Ipswich at 7am on Wednesday, May 29 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

Police are appealing for information to help find missing 20-year-old Thomas Fisher from Ipswich.

Thomas was last seen at his home address at around 7am yesterday, Wednesday May 29.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said it is believed he went into Ipswich town centre during the day but has failed to return home.

Police say Thomas had gone missing before and is believed to be vulnerable.

He added: "As such, police and family members are concerned for his welfare."

Thomas is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build.

He had short, brown hair and wears glasses.

It is thought he was wearing jogging bottoms, a hoodie and a black shoulder bag when he was last seen.

Anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information about his whereabouts, is asked not to approach him but to contact the police duty sergeant at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101.

