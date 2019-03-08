Have you seen missing Thomas Fisher from Ipswich?

Thomas Fisher, who is missing from Ipswich

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Ipswich.

Thomas Fisher, 20, was last seen at his home in Stanley Avenue around 1pm on Saturday and has not been seen since.

He is described as white, of slim build, with short, dark brown hair. He also wears glasses. Mr Fisher's current clothing is unknown and he does not have access to a vehicle.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Thomas or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 334.