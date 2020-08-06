Suspected stolen tools found after man arrested in Ipswich

Police have recovered a large amount of tools believed to have bene stolen during burglaries in Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

A large number of tools believed to be stolen have been recovered after a man was arrested for drugs offences in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police discovered the tools at a property after arresting the man on Friday, July 3.

Among the items recovered were power tools, various tool boxes and Makita DAB radios.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen property, criminal damage, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs and for assaulting an emergency worker.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, before being released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Anyone with information regarding the items is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting reference 37296/20.