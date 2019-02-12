Teenager has phone snatched from town bus stop

A woman had her phone snatched as she waited at a bus stop in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A 19-year-old woman had her phone snatched from her hand while she was waiting at a bus stop in Ipswich last week.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened just after 9pm on Thursday, February 7, on St Matthew’s Street.

The victim using her mobile phone at a bus stop between the junctions with Westgate Street and Civic Drive.

She was then approached by a man who grabbed her phone from behind her.

The victim shouted out for help and the man kicked her foot, before dropping the phone on the ground, which resulted in its screen smashing.

The man then ran off towards the underpass at Civic Drive. He is described as black, of slim build, wearing a black hooded top with the hood up, dark-coloured bottoms, trainers and had a rucksack on his back.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101, quoting reference 7600/19.

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.