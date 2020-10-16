E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police seek witnesses to serious Ipswich crash

PUBLISHED: 19:34 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 19:34 16 October 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash between a motorbike and a BMW which happened in Ipswich earlier today. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash in Ipswich which left a man with a suspected broken pelvis.

The crash happened at 9.25am today (Friday October 16) on the A1214 Valley Road, between the junctions with Henley Road and Westerfield Road.

A black XGJao Silsoe motorcycle was involved in a crash with a silver BMW 520.

The ambulance service were called and the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital having suffered a suspected fractured pelvis.

Police ask that witnesses, or anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the crash, to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Martlesham PHQ, quoting CAD 69 of October 16.

