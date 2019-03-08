Partly Cloudy

Have you seen missing 15-year-old Jamie Lee-Stevens

PUBLISHED: 16:12 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:12 21 June 2019

Jamie Lee-Stevens is missing from his home in Felixstowe Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Jamie Lee-Stevens is missing from his home in Felixstowe Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing teenager from Felixstowe.

Jamie Lee-Stevens, 15, left his home in the town at 8.45pm on Wednesday and has not returned. He was subsequently sighted in the London Road area of Ipswich around 12.50pm yesterday.

He is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build and with light-brown hair. He was last seen wearing all black clothing as follows - a Nike hooded top with a red swoosh logo, Hugo Boss jogging bottoms, a hat and black and red Nike trainers.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact Suffolk police on 101.

