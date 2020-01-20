E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich house broken into and searched during daylight

PUBLISHED: 13:38 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:38 20 January 2020

An Ipswich home was burgled on Sunday afternoon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An Ipswich home was burgled on Sunday afternoon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a home in Ipswich where a search was made and items were moved around - although nothing was stolen.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A property in Valley Road was broken into yesterday afternoon, Sunday, January 19 between 3.10pm and 4pm.

"A metal side gate was damaged to gain access to the rear of the home and the lock on the rear door was broken to gain entry."

Internal doors were opened and a search was made, with items being moved to the garden room.

Despite this, nothing was stolen from the property.

Can you help police?

If you noticed any unusual activity nearby or have any information about this crime please contact Suffolk Police South CID quoting crime reference 37/3881/20.

Most Read

A12 reopens after multi-vehicle collision blocks road

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boy cyclist in collision with bus in Ipswich

A collision involving a bus and a cyclist is causing delays in Wherstead Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Young family starts new adventure as they take over Kesgrave cafe

Chris and Emma Sciortino have taken over Kesgrave Kitchen to transform it into a community hub Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Need for 360-home village estate questioned by action group

The land off Howlett Way, Trimley St Martin, where 360 new homes could be built Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

