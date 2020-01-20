Ipswich house broken into and searched during daylight

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a home in Ipswich where a search was made and items were moved around - although nothing was stolen.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A property in Valley Road was broken into yesterday afternoon, Sunday, January 19 between 3.10pm and 4pm.

"A metal side gate was damaged to gain access to the rear of the home and the lock on the rear door was broken to gain entry."

Internal doors were opened and a search was made, with items being moved to the garden room.

Despite this, nothing was stolen from the property.

If you noticed any unusual activity nearby or have any information about this crime please contact Suffolk Police South CID quoting crime reference 37/3881/20.