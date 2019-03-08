Police arrest man after Ipswich robbery

Suffolk police has arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a robbery at Springs shop in Spring Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a robbery at an Ipswich convenience shop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The arrest follows the robbery on Saturday, April 13 at 9.25pm when three robbers entered Springs shop in Spring Road and assaulted the shopkeeper before stealing a quantity of cigarettes and cash.

Officers arrested the man on Monday, April 15 in Ipswich on suspicion of robbery, cultivation of cannabis and failing a roadside drugs test.

He was later released on police bail until Monday, May 13 following questioning at Martlesham Police Investigation centre.

Those with information regarding the robbery should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/20877/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.