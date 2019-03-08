Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police arrest man after Ipswich robbery

PUBLISHED: 19:33 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:33 18 April 2019

Suffolk police has arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a robbery at Springs shop in Spring Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police has arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a robbery at Springs shop in Spring Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a robbery at an Ipswich convenience shop.

The arrest follows the robbery on Saturday, April 13 at 9.25pm when three robbers entered Springs shop in Spring Road and assaulted the shopkeeper before stealing a quantity of cigarettes and cash.

Officers arrested the man on Monday, April 15 in Ipswich on suspicion of robbery, cultivation of cannabis and failing a roadside drugs test.

He was later released on police bail until Monday, May 13 following questioning at Martlesham Police Investigation centre.

Those with information regarding the robbery should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/20877/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Mum stole £236,000 from employers after gambling ‘spiralled out of control’

Rebecca Mowat, of Humber Doucy Lane in Ipswich, has been jailed for three years Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Woman pushed over by attacker near busy Ipswich junction

The assault happened about 6.45am on April 15, when a woman in her 30s was pushed into a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Mum stole £236,000 from employers after gambling ‘spiralled out of control’

Rebecca Mowat, of Humber Doucy Lane in Ipswich, has been jailed for three years Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Woman pushed over by attacker near busy Ipswich junction

The assault happened about 6.45am on April 15, when a woman in her 30s was pushed into a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Warning as girl, 11 assaulted in Ipswich park

Girl, 11, was touched by woman in Alderman Park, Ipswich, and had her arm pulled. Picture: MATT STOTT

Call centre jobs under threat

New Ipswich customer contact centre is within Hubbard House, Civic Drive, Ipswich

Hottest day of the year for region with warmer weather to come

The weather in East Anglia is the warmest it's been all year today. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Police issue appeal after phony water engineers burgle Ipswich pensioner’s home

Suffolk police say a woman in her 70s was burgled by two men pretending to be water engineers in Springhurst Close in Ipswich. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

Former Chelsea footballer says young people need strong models head of community football tournament

Former Chelsea player Paul Canoville is visiting IPswich for the Suffolk KickOff@3 Football tournament Picture: PA IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists