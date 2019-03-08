E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Woman grabbed from behind and assaulted in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 10:46 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 06 September 2019

Police are invesigating after a woman was assaulted near Braziers Wood Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS



Archant

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a woman in her 40s grabbed from behind and assaulted.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault, which happened on Sunday, August 25 just before 9pm near Braziers Wood Road.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk, a woman was walking her fog on the fields behind Morland Primary School when an unidentified man grabbed her.

"The victim then used her dog lead to hit the man, who was still behind her when he fled the scene."

The victim was left with minor scratches to her upper chest and reddening around her neck.

A 23 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of ABH and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information could assist officers in the their investigation is urged to call Ipswich police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/51093/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

World’s biggest container ship MSC Gulsun heads to Felixstowe tonight

The world's largest container ship, the MSC Gulsun, is set to visit the Port of Felixstowe Picture: IVAN SARFATTI/MSC RIGHTS

Row continues over motorhomes and camper vans parking at Felixstowe beachfront

Motorhomes and campervans have been seen parking overnight in Felixstowe. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FELIXSTOWE RESIDENT

Ed Sheeran concert infrastructure to stay - with hope of staging more big events in the future

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Body found in search for missing Suffolk man

Suffolk police has confirmed a body has been found in the search for missing Melton man David Jenkins Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

