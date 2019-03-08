Woman grabbed from behind and assaulted in Ipswich

Police are invesigating after a woman was assaulted near Braziers Wood Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a woman in her 40s grabbed from behind and assaulted.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault, which happened on Sunday, August 25 just before 9pm near Braziers Wood Road.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk, a woman was walking her fog on the fields behind Morland Primary School when an unidentified man grabbed her.

"The victim then used her dog lead to hit the man, who was still behind her when he fled the scene."

The victim was left with minor scratches to her upper chest and reddening around her neck.

A 23 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of ABH and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information could assist officers in the their investigation is urged to call Ipswich police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/51093/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org