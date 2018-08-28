Police swoop on bus station over reports of ‘man with axe’

Several police cars were seen at the Old Cattle Market bus station in Ipswich at around 11.45am. Picture: DAN VINNICOMBE Archant

Up to seven police cars were spotted at Ipswich’s Old Cattle Market bus station this afternoon following reports of a man with an axe.

Officers rushed to the scene shortly before 12pm today.

Witnesses reported seeing several police cars and vans heading towards the bus station.

Later officers were reportedly seen pinning a man to the floor.

Police sent multiple vehicles to the scene after receiving reports that a man had taken an axe from a shop.

One woman, who wants to remain anonymous, was in the nearby Coachman’s Court area when she saw police cars arrive.

They said: “I saw lots of police cars come round the corner and go to the front of the bus station.

“I made sure my little one was safe and went round to have a look, there were a lot of police and they got here very quickly, they pinned someone to the floor, that was all I really saw.”

Other witnesses reported seeing someone being handcuffed, adding that the situation diffused quickly after police left the scene.

The woman, who said she was concerned by the reports, added: “I wouldn’t let my child play on the streets round here anymore.”

Detectives investigating what happened have arrested a man in connection with the incident.

He was taken to the Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Witnesses to the incident and anyone with information is encouraged to call Suffolk police on 101.

Or, pass on information anonymously to 0800 555 111.