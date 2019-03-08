Partly Cloudy

Two-car crash causes delays on Felixstowe Road in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 17:43 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:44 25 March 2019

Suffolk police have been called to a two-vehicle crash in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOLEMAPS

Archant

Police are at the scene of a two vehicle crash in Felixstowe Road in Ipswich.

Officers were called at around 4.05pm today, Monday, March 25, to reports of a two-vehicle crash close to the junction with Salisbury Road.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the crash was involving a Ford Focus and a Nissan Note.

“She said: “This appears to be a non-injury incident but the road is blocked.

“One vehicle is partially on the path and partially on the road.”

She added that traffic delays are likely in the surrounding area until the road is fully cleared.

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Police find car with 15 people packed inside

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Pedestrian dies after collision with car in Ipswich

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Superdry announces new Ipswich store

Allan Hassell, manager of the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

