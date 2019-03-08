Two-car crash causes delays on Felixstowe Road in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 17:43 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:44 25 March 2019
Archant
Police are at the scene of a two vehicle crash in Felixstowe Road in Ipswich.
Officers were called at around 4.05pm today, Monday, March 25, to reports of a two-vehicle crash close to the junction with Salisbury Road.
According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the crash was involving a Ford Focus and a Nissan Note.
“She said: “This appears to be a non-injury incident but the road is blocked.
“One vehicle is partially on the path and partially on the road.”
She added that traffic delays are likely in the surrounding area until the road is fully cleared.