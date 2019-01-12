Key route into Ipswich town centre partially blocked after car crashes into wall

The crash has partially blocked Argyle Street in Ipswich Picture: NANCY HOWLETT Archant

A car has crashed into a wall on a busy street close to the centre of Ipswich, partially blocking the road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called by the ambulance service at around 11.53am today, Saturday, January 12, to a collision in Argyle Street towards Grimwade Street.

According to a police spokesman a car has struck a wall.

She said: “We received a call from the ambulance service that a car had gone into a wall.

“We have not long arrived at the scene.”

The crash has partially blocked the road.

It is expected to cause traffic problems in the area, especially with motorists arriving in town this afternoon’s football match.

Stay with us for updates.