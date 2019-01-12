Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Key route into Ipswich town centre partially blocked after car crashes into wall

12 January, 2019 - 12:43
The crash has partially blocked Argyle Street in Ipswich Picture: NANCY HOWLETT

The crash has partially blocked Argyle Street in Ipswich Picture: NANCY HOWLETT

Archant

A car has crashed into a wall on a busy street close to the centre of Ipswich, partially blocking the road.

Police were called by the ambulance service at around 11.53am today, Saturday, January 12, to a collision in Argyle Street towards Grimwade Street.

According to a police spokesman a car has struck a wall.

She said: “We received a call from the ambulance service that a car had gone into a wall.

“We have not long arrived at the scene.”

The crash has partially blocked the road.

It is expected to cause traffic problems in the area, especially with motorists arriving in town this afternoon’s football match.

Stay with us for updates.

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Real Manhunt detective on ‘evil’ Bellfield, police on the edge and why he pulled out of PCC race

Former Met police officer Colin Sutton Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Key route into Ipswich town centre partially blocked after car crashes into wall

The crash has partially blocked Argyle Street in Ipswich Picture: NANCY HOWLETT

Snow could sweep region in brief icy blast

A brief snow flurry could sweep East Anglia next weekend Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

‘Cesspit’ jibe councillor to keep job despite angering Tory colleagues

Councillor Geoff Holdcroft outside the offices of Suffolk Coastal and Waveney District Councils in Woodbridge

Special school thrown into ‘chaos’ after ‘pupil imprisonment’ allegations used to push academy conversion, it is claimed

Members of The Bridge Action Group, pictured during a meeting last year with Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for education Gordon Jones Picture: THE BRIDGE ACTION GROUP

Stunning photos show all things new for 2019

iWitness challenge winner Robert Mckenna with his brilliant photograph of a March tit Picture: ROBERT MCKENNA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists