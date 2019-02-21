Police called to two-vehicle crash in Rushmere St Andrew

Police were called to the scene, in Playford Road, at round 10.30am on Thursday, February 21

Police were called to two-car crash in Rushmere St Andrew this morning

Officers were called at around 10.30am today, Thursday, February 21, to reports of a collision in Playford Road, between Dr Watsons Lane and Humber Doucy Lane.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the crash involved a Honda and a VW Golf and that nobody had been injured.

She said: “We were called to a two vehicle collision in Playford Road.

“Initially the road was blocked.

“It looks like the vehicles are now off the road and that recovery has arrived on scene.

“An ambulance was also called but was stood down.”