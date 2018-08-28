Three cats poisoned by anti-freeze

The three cats had to be put down (stock photo) Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

Three cats were poisoned in Great Blakenham leading to a witness appeal from Suffolk police.

The two Portuguese Siamese cats and Ginger Tabby are understood to have died from suspected poisoning by anti-freeze.

The incident occurred at a property in Stowmarket Road.

It is believed that since Thursday, November 22, the three cats consumed the anti-freeze, an agent used to increase the freezing point of a liquid.

All three cats were put down.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area prior to the incident or has knowledge of the incident should contact Hadleigh police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/68649/18.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.