Traffic delays after cars collide in Suffolk village

The incident happened on the B1079 near Grundisburgh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A country road was closed for over two hours while police dealt with a two vehicle crash near Grundisburgh.

Police were called at 8.55am on Saturday morning with reports of a crash involving a BMW and Mercedes on the B1079 between Grundisburgh and Otley.

The road was closed until shortly after 11am while officers worked to clear the scene.

No serious injuries were reported and traffic is now flowing normally.