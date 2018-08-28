Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Orwell Bridge traffic builds after lorries collide on the A14

PUBLISHED: 09:59 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:02 13 December 2018

The A14 at the Wherstead Interchange leading to the bridge over the River Orwell Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A14 at the Wherstead Interchange leading to the bridge over the River Orwell Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A lorry crashed into another HGV after a tyre blow out on the A14 this morning, causing tailbacks towards the Orwell Bridge.

The lorry was travelling in the outside lane on the eastbound carriageway close to the Wherstead interchange at around 8.40am when the tyre blew.

It then collided with another lorry, and the accident partially blocked the lane.

Suffolk police were called and road traffic officers closed the lane whilst the vehicles were moved to the nearby slip lane.

The lane was closed for nearly an hour and there are still residue delays between Wherstead at junction 56 to junction 54 at Sproughton.

The congestion is affecting traffic flow onto the Orwell Bridge.

The AA website shows delays of five minutes with vehicles travelling at just 5mph between the two junctions.

Topic Tags:

Orwell Bridge traffic builds after lorries collide on the A14

09:59 Dominic Moffitt
The A14 at the Wherstead Interchange leading to the bridge over the River Orwell Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A lorry crashed into another HGV after a tyre blow out on the A14 this morning, causing tailbacks towards the Orwell Bridge.

Heavy traffic builds after collision partially blocks Ipswich road

09:26 Dominic Moffitt
The silver Ford Fiesta lost its bumper in the collision Picture: ARCHANT

A car lost its front bumper aftera crash in Ipswich town centre during today’s rush hour.

Mental health campaigners to hold protests in London over inspection report

08:42 Geraldine Scott
The Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk protest outside Hellesdon Hospital. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Mental health campaigners will head to London to demand better mental health care in the region.

Two abnormal loads to cause road delays before Christmas

07:02 Dominic Moffitt
Abnormal loads will cause delays to roads across East Anglia as we head towards Christmas Picture: ANGLIA PICTURE AGENCY

Motorists are being advised by Suffolk police to expect delays across the county’s roads on two separate occasions during the festive period.

Children join Ipswich MP Sandy Martin to plant trees to mark Queen’s long reign

13 minutes ago Paul Geater
Sandy Martin plants a tree at Dumbarton Road Recreation Ground watched by mayor Jane Riley, councillors Sandra Gage and Stephen Ion along with two pupils from Rushmere Hall. Picture: Office of SANDY MARTIN

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin has joined councillors and schoolchildren from Rushmere Hall to plant trees as part of an scheme to mark The Queen’s work for the Commonwealth.

Man from Ipswich still missing

09:36 Dominic Moffitt
Andrew Derrett, 51, from Ipswich, has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A man who was last seen at work two days ago is still missing, causing concern for his whereabouts.

School expansion to create more than 200 pupil places

05:30 Jake Foxford
Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A school is set to create a new teaching block to help it meet a growing demand for pupil places.

Two held in connection with alleged attack on man outside restaurant

Yesterday, 17:22 Tom Potter
Police attended the scene outside Nando's Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Detectives investigating reports of an attack outside an Ipswich restaurant have arrested two people.

Was leadership challenge best thing that could have happened for Mrs May?

Yesterday, 21:56 Richard Porritt
Prime Minister Theresa May has survived an attempt by Tory MPs to oust her with a vote of no confidence. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The prime minister might have won a confidence vote but, asks political editor RICHARD PORRITT, what now for her leadership, Brexit and the country?

Breaking News Theresa May hangs on - but how long will she stay in Downing Street?

Yesterday, 21:19 Paul Geater
Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street in London after surviving an attempt by some Tory MPs to oust her with a vote of no confidence. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Theresa May has won the confidence vote on her leadership of the Conservatives – but has promised MPs she will not lead the party into the next General Election.

Most read

Man from Ipswich still missing

Andrew Derrett, 51, from Ipswich, has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Step-sister of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens rushed to his side after Ipswich attack, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

School expansion to create more than 200 pupil places

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two held in connection with alleged attack on man outside restaurant

Police attended the scene outside Nando's Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Gallery First look at Ipswich Waterfront revamp starting in January

Work on the project is set to begin on January 7 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Two abnormal loads to cause road delays before Christmas

Abnormal loads will cause delays to roads across East Anglia as we head towards Christmas Picture: ANGLIA PICTURE AGENCY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide