Orwell Bridge traffic builds after lorries collide on the A14

The A14 at the Wherstead Interchange leading to the bridge over the River Orwell Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A lorry crashed into another HGV after a tyre blow out on the A14 this morning, causing tailbacks towards the Orwell Bridge.

The lorry was travelling in the outside lane on the eastbound carriageway close to the Wherstead interchange at around 8.40am when the tyre blew.

It then collided with another lorry, and the accident partially blocked the lane.

Suffolk police were called and road traffic officers closed the lane whilst the vehicles were moved to the nearby slip lane.

The lane was closed for nearly an hour and there are still residue delays between Wherstead at junction 56 to junction 54 at Sproughton.

The congestion is affecting traffic flow onto the Orwell Bridge.

The AA website shows delays of five minutes with vehicles travelling at just 5mph between the two junctions.