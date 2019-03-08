E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Heavy traffic on Orwell Bridge after motorbike breaks down

PUBLISHED: 18:00 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:00 18 October 2019

There is heavy traffic on the A14 Orwell Bridge this evening Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

There are severe delays over the A14 Orwell Bridge this evening after a motorbike broke down on the westbound carriageway.

Two police cars are at the scene, and traffic is heavy between junction 57 for Nacton and junction 56 for Wherstead, with drivers facing delays of up to 10 minutes.

According to the Highways England traffic map, the road is expected to clear within the next 30 minutes.

The incident has already caused heavy Friday rush hour traffic, which came to a standstill shortly after the incident was reported at approximately 5.30pm.

Traffic cameras over the bridge show motorists queuing back past junction 57.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story as we receive more information from the emergency services.

