Delays on Orwell Bridge after car breakdown

PUBLISHED: 12:49 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 14 October 2020

Police were called to a broken down car on the Orwell Bridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Delays have been reported on the A14 at the Orwell Bridge this afternoon after a car broke down.

Police were called to eastbound carriageway shortly after 12.10pm following reports of an obstruction.

On arrival they found that a Ford Fiesta had broken down on the road.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that it was being towed away by recovery vehicles but that there had been traffic in the area.

