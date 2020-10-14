Delays on Orwell Bridge after car breakdown

Police were called to a broken down car on the Orwell Bridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Delays have been reported on the A14 at the Orwell Bridge this afternoon after a car broke down.

Police were called to eastbound carriageway shortly after 12.10pm following reports of an obstruction.

On arrival they found that a Ford Fiesta had broken down on the road.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that it was being towed away by recovery vehicles but that there had been traffic in the area.