Armed police in Ipswich street following concern for welfare of person

PUBLISHED: 13:23 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 16 August 2019

Police are at the scene of the incident in Chantry Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Archant

Police are reassuring people there is no wider threat to the public as officers deal with an incident at a property in Chantry.

Suffolk police were called shortly before 11am this morning with concerns for the welfare of a person at a property in the vicinity of Robin Drive, Ipswich.

The incident has been contained to the property in question and there is not believed to be any wider threat to the public.

There are a range of officers in attendance, including armed police.

A police spokeswoman said: "We were called to an address in the vicinity of Robin Drive, Ipswich, shortly after 10.50am, following concerns for the welfare of an individual in a property.

"The incident was contained within the address and there was no wider threat to the public."

