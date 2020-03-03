Man arrested at Lloyds Bank on Ipswich Cornhill

A man has been arrested at an Ipswich town centre bank after reportedly acting in a disruptive and abusive manner.

Suffolk Constabulary said they were called to Lloyds Bank on the Cornhill shortly after 12.50pm on Tuesday.

Witnesses in the town centre reported seeing multiple police cars outside the bank in Tavern Street, fronting the Cornhill.

A police spokesman confirmed that a man had reportedly been verbally abusive and acted aggressively before he was arrested.