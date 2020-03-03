E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man arrested at Lloyds Bank on Ipswich Cornhill

PUBLISHED: 13:47 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 03 March 2020

Police were called to Ipswich town centre after a man was reported acting aggresively Picture: NATALIE SADLER

A man has been arrested at an Ipswich town centre bank after reportedly acting in a disruptive and abusive manner.

Suffolk Constabulary said they were called to Lloyds Bank on the Cornhill shortly after 12.50pm on Tuesday.

Witnesses in the town centre reported seeing multiple police cars outside the bank in Tavern Street, fronting the Cornhill.

A police spokesman confirmed that a man had reportedly been verbally abusive and acted aggressively before he was arrested.

