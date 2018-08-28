Emergency services called to collision on Westerfield Road
PUBLISHED: 19:53 10 January 2019
Archant
Fire crews, ambulance and police were all called to a two car collision on Westerfield Road on Thursday evening.
The collision took place shortly before 6pm between a Peugeot 206 and a Vauxhall Zafira.
A fire crew from Princes Street were called to help assist someone from one of the cars.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that recovery had been called for the vehicles and was on its way to the scene.