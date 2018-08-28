Emergency services called to collision on Westerfield Road

Two cars were involved in a collision on Westerfield Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Fire crews, ambulance and police were all called to a two car collision on Westerfield Road on Thursday evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The collision took place shortly before 6pm between a Peugeot 206 and a Vauxhall Zafira.

A fire crew from Princes Street were called to help assist someone from one of the cars.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that recovery had been called for the vehicles and was on its way to the scene.