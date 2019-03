Police called to verbal altercation in Ipswich

Police cars on Woodbridge Road Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Suffolk police were called to Woodbridge Road in Ipswich this afternoon after a verbal altercation in a property.

Crews were called at 3.25pm to reports of a verbal altercation between two people.

Officers are still on the scene dealing with the incident.