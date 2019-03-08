Motorcyclist injured following crash in Ipswich

Bramford Road in Ipswich was closed for almost two hours following a crash between a car and a motorcycle Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

Police closed Bramford Road in Ipswich yesterday for almost two hours following a crash between a car and a motorcycle.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk police were called to the scene, near to the Red Lion pub, at around 3.35pm on Saturday, May 25.

Officers shut the road in both directions while ambulance staff worked at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

According to a police spokesman, no one was seriously injured in the collision.

He said: "This incident involved a car and a motorbike.

"The motorcyclist received fairly minor injuries.

"The road was reopened at around 5pm."