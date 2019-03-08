Sunshine and Showers

Motorcyclist injured following crash in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 10:40 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 26 May 2019

Bramford Road in Ipswich was closed for almost two hours following a crash between a car and a motorcycle Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Bramford Road in Ipswich was closed for almost two hours following a crash between a car and a motorcycle Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

Police closed Bramford Road in Ipswich yesterday for almost two hours following a crash between a car and a motorcycle.

Suffolk police were called to the scene, near to the Red Lion pub, at around 3.35pm on Saturday, May 25.

Officers shut the road in both directions while ambulance staff worked at the scene.

According to a police spokesman, no one was seriously injured in the collision.

He said: "This incident involved a car and a motorbike.

"The motorcyclist received fairly minor injuries.

"The road was reopened at around 5pm."

