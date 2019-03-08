Motorcyclist injured following crash in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 10:40 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 26 May 2019
Archant
Police closed Bramford Road in Ipswich yesterday for almost two hours following a crash between a car and a motorcycle.
Suffolk police were called to the scene, near to the Red Lion pub, at around 3.35pm on Saturday, May 25.
Officers shut the road in both directions while ambulance staff worked at the scene.
According to a police spokesman, no one was seriously injured in the collision.
He said: "This incident involved a car and a motorbike.
"The motorcyclist received fairly minor injuries.
"The road was reopened at around 5pm."