Police concerned for welfare of missing 39-year-old man

Andrew Spence was last seen in Kesgrave this morning - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 39-year-old Kesgrave man who has been reported missing.

Andrew Spence was last seen on foot in the Fentons Way area of the town shortly after 5am this morning.

He is described as white, 6 feet tall, of a slim build with short brown hair and beard.

It is not currently known what Andrew was wearing.

Officers are concerned for Andrew's welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD reference SC-19112021-36.