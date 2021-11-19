News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police concerned for welfare of missing 39-year-old man

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:43 AM November 19, 2021
Andrew Spence was last seen leaving his home in Kesgrave

Andrew Spence was last seen in Kesgrave this morning - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 39-year-old Kesgrave man who has been reported missing.

Andrew Spence was last seen on foot in the Fentons Way area of the town shortly after 5am this morning.

He is described as white, 6 feet tall, of a slim build with short brown hair and beard.

It is not currently known what Andrew was wearing.

Officers are concerned for Andrew's welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD reference SC-19112021-36.

