Have you seen missing 14-year-old Mya Singleton?

Mya Singleton, who is missing from her home in Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager who is missing from her home in Ipswich.

Mya Singleton, 14, was last seen at her home at 9pm yesterday.

She is described as white, of slight build, and has shoulder length brown hair. She also has an infinity tattoo on her right forearm.

She was last seen wearing shorts and a vest top, and was not wearing shoes.

Officers are concerned for the teenager's welfare and are asking anyone who has any information regarding her whereabouts to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting incident reference 103 27/05/19.