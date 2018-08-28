Man killed in Suffolk crash was cyclist in his 40s

A man died following a collision on the B1083 in Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A man who died following a serious collision in Sutton was a cyclist in his 40s, police have revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called just after 5.45pm yesterday, January 7, to reports of a major collision on the B1083 between Heath Road and All Saints Church in the village of Sutton.

MORE: Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

Police have now confirmed the crash involved a cyclist and a red Honda CRV.

Ambulance and fire crews were also in attendance, but the cyclist died at the scene.

Police officers remained on site until around 1.20am on Tuesday morning while a collision investigation took place.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 315 of January 7.