Man killed in Suffolk crash was cyclist in his 40s

PUBLISHED: 15:42 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 08 January 2019

A man died following a collision on the B1083 in Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A man who died following a serious collision in Sutton was a cyclist in his 40s, police have revealed.

Officers were called just after 5.45pm yesterday, January 7, to reports of a major collision on the B1083 between Heath Road and All Saints Church in the village of Sutton.

Police have now confirmed the crash involved a cyclist and a red Honda CRV.

Ambulance and fire crews were also in attendance, but the cyclist died at the scene.

Police officers remained on site until around 1.20am on Tuesday morning while a collision investigation took place.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 315 of January 7.

