Police cordon in place near town centre

Timothy Bradford

Published: 9:09 PM February 3, 2022
A police cordon is in place outside Ipswich international Chruch

A police cordon is in place outside Ipswich international Chruch - Credit: Archant

A cordon has been put in place outside Ipswich International Church.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing five police cars on St Matthews Street on Thursday evening. 

An officer on the scene said: "It is a car accident."

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "We have been made aware of an incident there."

More on this story to follow. 

