Police cordon in place near town centre
Published: 9:09 PM February 3, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A cordon has been put in place outside Ipswich International Church.
Eyewitnesses have reported seeing five police cars on St Matthews Street on Thursday evening.
An officer on the scene said: "It is a car accident."
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "We have been made aware of an incident there."
More on this story to follow.
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.