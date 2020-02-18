Video

Police cordon off building after roof panels come loose

Suffolk police have taped off a prominent Ipswich building on a busy junction after roof panels came loose.

Officers were called to Fitzroy House in Crown Street at 2.40pm to reports three aluminium panels were loose.

They have put a cordon in place for safety reasons over concerns the panels may fall off.

A police spokesman said police may have to close off part of the road while the incident is dealt with.

He said: "We were called to this at about 2.40pm, we've set up a cordon at Fitzroy House in Crown Street.

"There are concerns that three roof panels are about to fall off.

"Police have cordoned it off to keep people away from the building.

"We may need to close part of the road off as well.

"Highways have been contacted but at the moment the incident is very much ongoing."

Jason Fayers, managing partner at Scrutton Bland which is based in the building, said it suffered storm damage over the weekend.

"We have got some storm damage and are taking appropriate action to make sure that no-one is in danger," he said.

"We have been told it should be resolved by later this afternoon."