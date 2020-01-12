Men quizzed by police after attack at Ipswich house

A police cordon has been set up outside a house in Ranelagh Road in Ipswich Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND Archant

A police cordon has been put up around a house in Ranelagh Road, Ipswich, after an aggravated burglary took place there.

Officers were called to the scene, near Buzz Bingo, shortly after 10.30pm yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said: "The call came in at 10.33pm, we responded to an aggravated burglary.

"There were no serious injuries.

"Two people have been arrested."

They have been taken to the Martlesham police investigation centre, where they are being questioned.

Witnesses to the burglary and anyone with information should call Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting CAD reference number 365 of yesterday, January 11.