E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Updated

Men quizzed by police after attack at Ipswich house

PUBLISHED: 09:27 12 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:04 12 January 2020

A police cordon has been set up outside a house in Ranelagh Road in Ipswich Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

A police cordon has been set up outside a house in Ranelagh Road in Ipswich Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Archant

A police cordon has been put up around a house in Ranelagh Road, Ipswich, after an aggravated burglary took place there.

A police cordon has been set up outside a house in Ranelagh Road in Ipswich Picture: EMILY TOWNSENDA police cordon has been set up outside a house in Ranelagh Road in Ipswich Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Officers were called to the scene, near Buzz Bingo, shortly after 10.30pm yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said: "The call came in at 10.33pm, we responded to an aggravated burglary.

"There were no serious injuries.

"Two people have been arrested."

Two men have since been arrested in connection with the incident, the spokeswoman added.

They have been taken to the Martlesham police investigation centre, where they are being questioned.

Witnesses to the burglary and anyone with information should call Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting CAD reference number 365 of yesterday, January 11.

Most Read

Explosion at Felixstowe docks shakes homes seven miles away

Explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Dramatic footage captures explosion and fireball at Felixstowe docks

Video has captured the moment of an explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

Lane reopens after collision on A14 caused long delays on Orwell Bridge

A rolling road block on the A14 has caused long delays over the Orwell Bridge. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Explosion at Felixstowe docks shakes homes seven miles away

Explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Dramatic footage captures explosion and fireball at Felixstowe docks

Video has captured the moment of an explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

Lane reopens after collision on A14 caused long delays on Orwell Bridge

A rolling road block on the A14 has caused long delays over the Orwell Bridge. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Men quizzed by police after attack at Ipswich house

A police cordon has been set up outside a house in Ranelagh Road in Ipswich Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

New plans for empty shop in Ipswich town centre revealed

The shop in St Peters Street has stood empty for more than a year - but could be set to become a tea room Picture: ADAM GRAY

Cold Feet actor slams Greater Anglia over wheelchair facilities in first class

Ruth Madeley has tweeted about Greater Anglia not providing first class seating for wheelchair users. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Kirsty O'Connor.

What will replace the EU flag on Ipswich Town Hall?

The EU flag atop Ipswich Town Hall will be replaced from January 31. Picture: JOHN NORMAN

These roadworks projects on A14 and A12 could delay your journey this week

Roadworks for the week ahead have been announced Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists