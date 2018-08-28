Partly Cloudy

Stinger strip used to stop car after pursuit around Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 08:39 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 06 January 2019

The car was recovered by Police after the incident. Picture: NSRAPT

The car was recovered by Police after the incident. Picture: NSRAPT

Archant

Two people have been arrested after police used a stinger strip on a stolen car that refused to stop.

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team pursued the vehicle through Ipswich and surrounding areas before using the tactic to force the car to stop.

The front right tyre of the car was punctured by the stinger and the driver was forced to pull over.

A dog unit were then used to catch the occupants and two people were arrested.

The dog that helped detain the two occupants is called Daley.

The vehicle, a light blue Honda Jazz, was recovered from the scene by officers.

They later tweeted: “Following a pursuit with this stolen vehicle around #Ipswich and the surrounding areas it was stung by @NSRAPT. Daley from @NSPoliceDogs has helped detain two of the occupants of the car. Car recovery. Two #arrested.”

