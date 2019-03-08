E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Huge boat and rolling road block could spark delays on Orwell Bridge

PUBLISHED: 12:17 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 06 November 2019

Police will escort the abnormal load along the A14 from Felixstowe and will travel across the Orwell Bridge. Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Police will escort the abnormal load along the A14 from Felixstowe and will travel across the Orwell Bridge. Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

The A14 and Orwell Bridge may face closures and delays when Suffolk police escort an enormous boat from Felixstowe to Derbyshire.

Officers will accompany the abnormal load across the bridge on its route across the country tomorrow, Thursday November 7.

The 4.2m tall boat will be moved from Felixstowe Dock to Alfreton, Derbyshire.

The boat weighs a staggering 44,000kg and is 18.5m long and 5.15m wide.

Motorists are being warned that there may be delays when the abnormal load is on the move - as if the boat is wide enough to take up two lanes, then the escort will act as a rolling road block.

The boat will move along the A154 then on to the A14 where it will travel across the Orwell Bridge.

It will then proceed to the A12 and along the M25 before heaidng down the A38 to hit local roads that reach the site.

Suffolk Police will be escorting the load as far as junction 26 on the M25 at Waltham Abbey.

