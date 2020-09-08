Detectives get 12 extra hours to quiz teenager suspected of shooting boy, 15

Uniformed officers were this morning standing outside Friends Walk, where the shooting took place. The road is still closed with police tape.Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police have been given an extra 12 hours to question the boy arrested in connection with the Kesgrave shooting yesterday.

A police cordon remains in place around the scene of the Kesgrave shooting. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A police cordon remains in place around the scene of the Kesgrave shooting. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Officers were called at around 8.40am on Monday, September 7 to reports of a shooting in Friends Walk, in the Grange Farm area of Kesgrave.

Witnesses reported seeing a suspect get into a car following the attack, which drove off away.

A 15-year-old, from the Woodbridge area, was arrested by armed police at 10.55am that day in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police also seized a car matching the description of the one seen leaving the crime scene.

A white police forensics tent can also still be seen. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A white police forensics tent can also still be seen. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A long-barrelled gun was found inside it.

Detectives have now been given a superintendent’s extension to hold the suspect for questioning for an additional 12 hours.

The victim – also 15 – sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Police say he remains in a critical condition.

At the entrance to the cul-de-sac there is now pre-fabricated police pod. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN At the entrance to the cul-de-sac there is now pre-fabricated police pod. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Friends Walk remains cordoned off as a police search continues but Jollys and Ropes Drive reopened during the evening.

Temporary Detective Superintendent David Henderson, the senior investigating officer, said: “This has been a fast-moving investigation, with officers working around the clock since yesterday morning.

“I appreciate that many people will still be very concerned at an attack of this nature happening in a small town such as Kesgrave, but we continue to stress that incidents like this are extremely rare and that there is no wider threat to the local community.

“In addition, following the initial enquiries that have been carried-out, we can confirm that the victim and the suspect are known to each other and at this time there is absolutely nothing to suggest this incident is linked to organised criminality.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim and his family and we continue to offer them our full support.

“Additional patrols to provide reassurance are continuing in Kesgrave and a police pod has been put in place, so residents have somewhere they can go to speak to officers should they wish to.

“I would urge anyone who has information about this terrible attack to make contact with us as soon as possible.”

Police have stressed this was an isolated incident but said patrols will continue in Kesgrave over the coming days.

A police spokesman said patrols will “engage with schoolchildren, teachers, parents and residents to provide reassurance, listen to any concerns and to reiterate the fact it is an isolated incident.”

A pre-fabricated police pod is located in Through Jollys and officers will be present there between 8am and 9.30am and 2pm and 3.30pm.

The spokesman said it will provide a strong visible presence to local people and urged people to “raise queries and allow police to continue to listen and understand concerns of the community”.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 52067/20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website.